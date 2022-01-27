‘The Beatles: Get Back’ rooftop concert is coming to streaming services

The Beatles‘ legendary 1969 rooftop show is set to arrive on streaming services tomorrow (January 28).

The unannounced gig took place on top of Apple Corps’ headquarters on Savile Row in London, marking the Fab Four’s final public performance of their career.

Peter Jackson’s recent documentary The Beatles: Get Back includes footage of the concert, with limited IMAX screenings of the show scheduled for this Sunday (January 30).

Today (January 27) it’s been announced that ‘The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance’ will land on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms tomorrow (January 28) at 5am GMT via Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe.

Per a press release, the complete audio for The Beatles’ rooftop performance has been mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos for the very first time by Giles Martin and Sam Okel.

You can pre-save the live album here now, and see the official teaser clip above and artwork below.

This Sunday (January 30) marks the 53rd anniversary of the iconic show. Following the upcoming screenings, Peter Jackson will take part in a special Q&A session which will be broadcast simultaneously to all participating IMAX cinemas.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement.

“It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will get a global theatrical release from February 11-13. Get Back will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on February 8.