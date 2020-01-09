The top 10 biggest-selling vinyl albums of the 2010s have been revealed

A list of the 10 highest-selling vinyl albums of the last decade have been revealed, and it’s dominated by LPs from the past.

Only one on the list, as reported by Consequence Of Sound, is a studio album released in the 2010s, Lana Del Rey‘s 2012 release ‘Born To Die’ which is listed 10th with 283,000 copies sold.

The only other entry that was first released in the last decade is a compilation, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol.1’, in third place, which came out in 2014 and has sold 367,00 copies.

The top spot went to The Beatles, whose 1969 record ‘Abbey Road’ sold 558,000 copies, almost 200,000 more than the nearest challenger, Pink Floyd‘s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

The Beatles also took seventh place with ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, while the likes of Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse and Fleetwood Mac also made the list, which is in full below.

01. The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’ (558,000 copies)

02. Pink Floyd – ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ (376,000 copies)

03. Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (367,000 copies)

04. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend (364,000 copies)

05. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black (351,000 copies)

06. Michael Jackson – Thriller (334,000 copies)

07. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (313,000 copies)

08. Fleetwood Mac – Rumors (304,000 copies)

09. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue (286,000 copies)

10. Lana Del Rey – Born To Die (283,000 copies)

Meanwhile, chart-toppers The Beatles have opened an ‘immersive experience’ celebrating the aforementioned ‘Sgt. Peppers’, which promises to be as close as you can get to experiencing the album being played live.

The event at Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool has been designed by The Beatles’ firm Apple Corps in association with Tate Liverpool, Dolby Laboratories and National Museums Liverpool.