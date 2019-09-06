Listen to Giles Martin’s new mix of The Beatles’ ‘Oh! Darling’

Taken from the upcoming anniversary reissues of the band's classic 'Abbey Road' album

A new mix of The Beatles‘ ‘Oh! Darling’ by producer Giles Martin has been released – you can listen to the track below.

The song originally featured on the band’s 1969 album ‘Abbey Road’, and it’s now been freshly mixed by Martin, the son of the late Beatles producer George Martin, for the record’s forthcoming 50th anniversary.

You can hear Giles Martin’s mix of ‘Oh! Darling’ below, as well as the never-before-released ‘Take 4’ from the ‘Abbey Road’ sessions which features an overdubbed Hammond organ from Billy Preston.

A press release explains more about the origins of ‘Oh! Darling’.

“The track was originally intended to be included in the songs for the proposed ‘Get Back’ album (which eventually became ‘Let It Be’). Because this was supposed to be performed live, they wanted it to be simple and direct – and so Paul wrote this with a ‘50’s rock’n’roll feel, which they all loved.

“They tried it in the Apple studio in January (a take from this session was included in Anthology 3) but came back to it again in Abbey Road in April. Paul tried to perfect the vocal over several days to find the right performance and they eventually used take 26 as the basis for the vocal overdubs for the finished version.“

The two tracks will feature on the forthcoming special anniversary reissues of ‘Abbey Road’, which will arrive on September 27.

Earlier this week, a new Beatles mural was unveiled in the seaside resort of New Brighton near the Tower Ballroom venue where the band played on multiple occasions.