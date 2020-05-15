The Beatles’ photographer and collaborator Astrid Kirchherr dies aged 81

Legendary Beatles photographer and collaborator Astrid Kirchherr has died, aged 81.

Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn revealed the news on Twitter, calling Kirchherr “intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting.

“Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable,” Lewisohn added, confirming that Kirchherr died in Hamburg this Wednesday (May 13), a few days before her 82nd birthday. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

Danke schön, Astrid Kirchherr. Intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting friend to many. Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. She died in Hamburg on Wednesday, a few days before turning 82. RIP. — Mark Lewisohn

Kirchherr was renowned for taking the first ever photograph of The Beatles in her hometown of Hamburg, when they were an unknown five-piece.

Then-member Pete Best wished the photographer a happy 82nd birthday on Twitter yesterday (May 14), calling her a “life long friend” who “took my favourite photo ever of a Rock n Roll band”.

Happy birthday to life long friend Astrid Kirrcher. A great girl who took my favourite photo ever of a Rock n Roll band. Just happened the band were The Beatles. The original five members. — Pete Best

Enjoying a lengthy collaborative relationship with The Beatles, Kirchherr is also known as the person who first suggested that the band cut their hair into what would become iconic mop tops. She was also engaged to one-time Beatles guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe before his death in 1962.

Fans have been paying tribute to Kirchherr on social media, sharing her photographs of the band, and referring to her as the “sixth Beatle”.

RIP Astrid Kirchherr. Rock & Roll photographer extraordinaire. Sixth Beatle. pic.twitter.com/QIT5WPUGPi — trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) May 15, 2020

iconic photoshoot of the beatles in hamburg, 1960 – photos by astrid kirchherr pic.twitter.com/29jukGB92s — andrey (@drivemycartney) May 15, 2020

So sad to hear about Astrid Kirchherr. Such an incredible artist and talent. Us Beatles fans owe a lot to her. RIP pic.twitter.com/Tsb6bZi4hM — kirsten (@paulsighmon) May 15, 2020

Kirchherr’s photography of the band was collated into a 2018 book, Astrid Kirchherr with the Beatles.