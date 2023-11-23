The Beatles team up with MEYBA to launch official football shirts and sportswear

The Beatles have teamed up with Barcelona-based sports brand MEYBA on a new range of football shirts and sportswear.

The company, which was formed in 1940, is the former official kit provider for FC Barcelona.

In a statement on the brand’s official website, they say: “Our first officially licenced MEYBA x The Beatles collection draws inspiration from the epic back catalogue of music, film & images from the world’s greatest band.”

“This initial collection’s main focus is a monochrome deep dive into the Abbey Road album artwork that was produced and released in 1969. The famous zebra crossing and classic black and white The Beatles ‘Long T’ logos are used as inspiration in number of methods and formats across the collection.”

Browse the range of items here, including t-shirts, jackets and jerseys.

In other Beatles-related fashion news, this week they also launched an official Christmas jumper, paying homage to their iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover, with the Fab Four wearing red Santa hats as they stride across the famous zebra crossing.

Social enterprise and Christmas Jumper pioneers notjust clothing and Earth Merch have teamed up with Apple Corps Ltd. to launch the new ethically made jumper to celebrate the release of The Beatles’ Number One hit ‘Now And Then’. Priced at £44.99, the jumper is available now here.

This week, Ringo Starr responded to “terrible rumours” that John Lennon’s real voice doesn’t feature on the band’s new single ‘Now and Then’.

“There were terrible rumours that it’s not John, it’s AI, whatever bullshi t people said,” he said. “Paul and I would not have done that. It’s a beautiful song and a nice way to finally close that door.”

The track stems from a demo tape recorded by the late Lennon and was completed with the help of AI – which lifted the songwriter’s vocals off the initial recording and allowed the surviving members to work with them, rather than recreating the artist’s voice altogether.

The Beatles have since topped the charts with ‘Now And Then’, an honour which arrived six decades after they secured their first Number One.

The feat means that McCartney and co. now boast the longest period between an artist’s first and last Number One single – with their first being ‘From Me to You’ in May 1963 (60 years and six months ago).

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently prevented The Beatles from clinching the top spot in the UK albums chart with their reissued Greatest Hits albums.