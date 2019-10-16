The Beatles announce limited edition ‘The Singles Collection’ vinyl box set

It's set for release next month

A new limited edition vinyl box set of The Beatles‘ UK singles is set to go on sale next month – check out details of ‘The Singles Collection’ below.

All 22 of the band’s UK singles which were released between 1962 and 1970 have been remastered for the collection, while an exclusive new double A-side single — for the mid-1990s-issued tracks ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ — is also included.

‘The Singles Collection’ therefore comprises of 46 tracks on 23 180-gram seven-inch vinyl singles. Each single is adorned with an individual international picture sleeve from its original release, while every box set is accompanied by a 40-page booklet with photos, ephemera and detailed essays by noted Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

A trailer has been released ahead of the box set’s release on November 22, and you can view it below.

Pre-orders of The Beatles’ ‘The Singles Collection’ is open now ahead of the November 22 release date, which you can find out more about here.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘The Singles Collection’ below.

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: She Loves You

B: I’ll Get You

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: Can’t Buy Me Love

B: You Can’t Do That

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: A Hard Day’s Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: I Feel Fine

B: She’s A Woman

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: Help!

B: I’m Down

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You’re A Rich Man

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: Get Back

B: Don’t Let Me Down

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: Free As A Bird [1995]

A: Real Love [1996]

