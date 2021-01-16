‘The Best Of 2Pac’ to be released on vinyl for first time ever

A compilation album by the late 2Pac will hit shelves on vinyl for the first time.

‘The Best of 2Pac, Part 1: Thug‘ and ‘The Best of 2Pac, Part 2: Life‘, two volumes that were originally sold separately in 2007, showcase Tupak Shakur’s cherished classics from ‘Changes’ to ‘Keep Ya Head Up’. Before now the compilation records were only available on CD or digital download.

Shakur died in a drive-by shooting in LA back in 1996 when he was 25 years old. Since then his estate has released six posthumous albums and a number of compilations drawn from his poetry and previously “lost” music. ‘Thug’ features songs released prior to his death, while ‘Life’ highlights the best of his posthumous releases.

Advertisement

Those purchasing ‘The Best of 2Pac’ on vinyl will see some additions to the original package release. ‘Thug’ and ‘Life’ feature a mix of the late rapper’s classics as well as the posthumous version of ‘Dear Mama’ (feat. Anthony Hamilton). ‘Resist The Temptation,’ appears on ‘Thug’ and ‘Dopefiend’s Diner’ appears on ‘Life’ on vinyl for the first time.

In other news, it’s been revealed that 2Pac had a pen pal from Barnsley who once sent the rapper a copy of Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’.

Nina Bhadreshwar, a former writer for the Barnsley Chronicle, has shared details of her relationship with the late rapper, real name Tupac Shakur, which started after she was advised to interview him by Naughty By Nature rapper Treach during a trip to New York.

“He advised me I should check out someone called Tupac,” Bhadreshwar, told The Guardian. “I was more into rave then, but the first time I heard his album ‘Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…’, I got goosebumps. He knew pain the way I did. I got in touch with his publicist for an interview and she said to send copies of my magazine.”