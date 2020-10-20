New Zealand rock quartet The Beths have shared a new music video for their song, ‘Mars, The God Of War’.

The track is lifted from their sophomore record, ‘Jump Rope Gazers’, which dropped earlier in July.

The visual was directed by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean of Sports Team, and features The Beths attempting to pull off a heist in comedic fashion.

Watch it below:

In a statement, vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes said the video had “a really silly energy that everyone really embraced”.

“With NZ being COVID-free, there’s a real palpable joy and euphoria in being able to get together and make something. We feel very lucky and Sports Team smashed it out of the park once again,” Stokes said.

“As well as being genius musicians, in our minds The Beths are defined by being a committed, intelligent and extremely efficient team, and have turned the collaborative inner workings of an indie rock band into an art in itself,” Devlin and Kean added.

“We wanted to explore that side of the band in the ultimate team-up genre; a high stakes twist laden heist movie. Obviously. Also, we seem to find the idea of The Beths entering into a life of crime frankly hilarious,” they said.

“We love working with The Beths. No band is more committed to exhausting every possible gag out of a situation. We initially plotted out the entire film, but decided to abandon it in favour of making as gag-dense a video as possible, if that makes sense.”

In addition to the music video, The Beths also announced a special Bandcamp livestream taking place at 11pm on November 14. Tickets can purchased directly from The Beths’ Bandcamp page.

The Beths are set to tour their home country of New Zealand in November, followed by a UK/European tour kicking off in March next year. Tickets for the upcoming dates can be purchased from their website.

The Beths’ 2020-2021 tour dates are:

MARCH

Tuesday 30 – Southampton, The Loft

Wednesday 31 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

APRIL

Thursday 1 – Manchester, Club Academy

Friday 2 – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

Saturday 3 – Dublin, The Workman’s Club

Monday 5 – Bristol, SWX

Tuesday 6 – Birmingham, Castle and Falcon

Wednesday 7 – London, O2 Kentish Town

Thursday 8 – Brighton, Concorde 2

Friday 9 – Paris, Point Éphémère

Saturday 10 – Lyon, Marché Gare – Hors les murs

Sunday 11 – Milan, BIKO

Tuesday 13 – Düdingen, Bad Bonn

Wednesday 14 – Lausanne, Le Romandie

Thursday 15 – Munich, Kranhalle

Friday 16 – Vienna, B72

Saturday 17 – Prague, Underdogs’ Ballroom

Sunday 18 – Berlin, Lido

Tuesday 20 – Copenhagen, Vega Ideal Bar

Wednesday 21 – Hamburg, Molotow

Thursday 22 – Cologne, Artheater

Friday 23 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Sunday 25 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

AUGUST

Friday 6-Sunday 8 – San Francisco, Outside Lands