The Big Climate Thing festival, featuring Haim and Sheryl Crow, postponed until 2023

The Big Climate Thing, a festival aiming to address and raise awareness of the climate crisis, has been postponed.

The three-day event had been set to take place at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York City between September 16-18. Haim, The Roots, The Flaming Lips and Sheryl Crow were all lined up to headline.

Other acts slated to appear across the weekend included Khruangbin, Princess Nokia, Pom Pom Squad and The Weather Station.

As Pitchfork reports, however, organisers have now confirmed that The Big Climate Thing has been pushed back to 2023.

“Collectively, we felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation, impact and sustainability that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can,” an official statement read.

It added: “With humility and gratitude, we look forward to bringing a renewed The Big Climate Thing back in 2023 to create a platform for those who truly inspire us with their commitment to creating a more just, equitable and habitable planet. And some of the best music on Earth.”

Those who had bought tickets via AXS online or by phone will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used to purchase within 30 business days, per TBCT’s official website. Other refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

Announced back in June, the event would have blended musical programming with climate-related dialogue, including videos, talks, and calls to action. It was also set to be carbon-mapped in an effort to reduce its environmental footprint.

The Big Climate Things 2022 proceeds would’ve supported EarthPercent, a Brian Eno-launched non-profit which seeks to raise $100million of music industry funds for climate initiatives by 2030.

