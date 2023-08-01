The Big Moon announce intimate UK tour in support of Music Venue Trust

The Big Moon have announced an intimate UK tour in support of the Music Venue Trust – find all the details below.

The Mercury-nominated band are due to join The National Lottery and MVT’s United By Music Tour this September. They’ll take to the stage at various grassroots venues nationwide, beginning with the Tunbridge Wells Forum (September 5).

Further gigs are scheduled at Moles in Bath (6), Hangar 18 in Swansea (8), The Sugarmill in Stoke (9), Independent in Sunderland (11), MacArts in Galashiels (12), PJ Molloys in Dunfermline (13), Brewery Arts in Kendal (15), The Crescent Community Venue in York (16) and Esquires in Bedford (17).

In a statement, The Big Moon frontwoman Juliette Jackson said: “We are so excited to go out on this tour! These smaller venues are so crucial to the UK’s musical landscape – they give new artists a vital space to learn and hone their craft and enter the world of live music at an accessible level.

“We need to protect these places to keep new music coming.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am BST tomorrow (August 2) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Per a press release, every ticket buyer can take a guest with them to the shows free of charge by showing a Lottery product, “which makes the already cheap tickets even more affordable”.

Other acts to have participated in the United By Music Tour include Bloc Party, Blossoms and Metronomy. On September 8, Sam Ryder will head to Southend for a small show at Chinnerys.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, explained previously: “The partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust is delivering desperately needed support to Grassroots Music Venues right across the country in a very difficult and challenging year.

“By investing directly into artists and venues, creating hundreds of new shows and one off events, the United by Music Tour is making sure that everyone can continue to access the very best live music in their local community.”

The MVT managed to prevent the closure of all 900+ venues that it represents during the COVID pandemic. However, the increasing severity of the cost of living crisis has resulted in multiple venues closing every month, with the latest stats pointing to 66 closures within the last year. That figure continues at a rate of one venue a week.

The Big Moon, meanwhile, have recently performed sets at Glastonbury, TRNSMT Festival and Latitude.