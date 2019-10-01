The Big Moon announce one-off intimate London show for this month

Their second album is coming early 2020

The Big Moon have announced an intimate London headline show for later this month.

The London four-piece, who will release their second album ‘Walking Like We Do’ in January, made their return this summer with ‘It’s Easy Then‘. Last month, it was followed-up by latest single, ‘Your Light‘.

Having recently toured with Pixies as the support act on their UK and European tour, the band have now shared plans for a much smaller one-off gig in October.

The Big Moon will perform at The Lexington in the capital on October 17, following an appearance at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival the previous week. Tickets go on general sale at 9 am this coming Friday (October 4) via the group’s official website.

Fans who pre-order the upcoming new album by 5 pm on Wednesday (October 2) will be able to access a pre-sale, which begins at 9 am on Thursday (October 3).

Following the release of ‘Walking Like We Do’, The Big Moon will hit the road with Bombay Bicycle Club. See the full list of dates below.

2019

12th October – Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

17th October – London, The Lexington (HEADLINE SHOW)

2020

20th January – Cambridge Corn Exchange (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

21st January – Bournemouth O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

23rd January – Leicester De Montford Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

24th January – Cardiff University (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

25th January – Leeds O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

27th January – Newcastle O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

28th January – Glasgow Barrowland (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

31st January – Birmingham O2 Academy 1 (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

1st February – Brighton Centre (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

3rd February – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

7th February – Alexandra Palace London (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

10th February – Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

12th February – Belfast Ulster Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

Upon the release of ‘It’s Easy Then’, The Big Moon spoke to NME about the track, new album and how Phoebe Waller-Bridge inspired their upcoming record.

“Look at Fleabag. It’s a new voice and way of describing women, and I’ve just found it really inspiring,” Jules Jackson told NME. “As a woman, it just really spoke to me – being able to be a real human and not aspects of yourself to try and be cool.”