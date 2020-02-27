The Big Moon announced as Record Store Day UK ambassadors for 2020

The Big Moon have been announced as the UK’s Record Store Day ambassadors for 2020.

The ‘Walking Like We Do’ band follow in the esteemed steps of Sir Elton John, Kate Tempest, Rag n Bone Man and The Mighty Boosh – who have all been ambassadors in the past.

To celebrate their new role, the London group will record their own Record Store Day release live in front of an audience at London’s Metropolis Studios on March 5.

It’s thought to be the first time that an artist will have recorded three tracks in one take with a live audience in the studio with them.

Our #RSD20 ambassadors are… @thebigmoon🌙 They will be creating a special one-off live to vinyl recording at @MetropStudios on 5th March to celebrate. If you want to be there, you've got a chance to win tickets >>> https://t.co/YSgAILslcC pic.twitter.com/abisTcNgvF — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) February 27, 2020

Discussing the honour, The Big Moon’s Celia Archer said: “We’re so excited to be ambassadors for Record Store Day!

“When I was a kid music was still a really tribal thing and if you were into alternative music the record store was a really important space to hang out and spend weekends browsing through things with mates, discovering whole new sounds and genres just because you liked the art work, picking up music magazines and finding out about gigs.

The band added: “We’ve played in lots of excellent shops up and down the country and met wonderful people every time, from the people who work there and organise events to the generous souls who have parted with their money and time and bought our records, come to see us play intimate shows and just generally made us feel like what we’re doing is sometimes worthwhile.

“As we become more and more aware of the toxicity of spending the majority of your life online it’s important that we protect these physical communal spaces and make sure they feel accessible and welcoming to all. Support your local record store!”

They replace Slowthai, who was relieved of the honour after apologising for his behaviour at the NME Awards 2020.