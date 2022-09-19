The Big Moon appeal for help after their gear is stuck in Spain

The Big Moon have taken to Twitter to appeal for help ahead of their UK tour, after their gear was stranded in Spain.

“Help!! Our gear is stranded in Spain and we have our first show of the tour in Sheffield tomorrow,” the four-piece wrote on Twitter. “Can anyone help us out and lend us these things!!? Plz rt if u know anyone local who might x”

The band had been in Spain to play Our Fest Xacobeo 2022 in Galicia, where Primal Scream, Metronomy and Belle & Sebastian were also on the bill.

The Big Moon are due to play the first show of their UK tour tonight (September 19) at Sheffield’s Leadmill.

See the band’s appeal below:

🚨Help!! 🚨Our gear is stranded in Spain and we have our first show of the tour in Sheffield tomorrow 😰 can anyone help us out and lend us these things!!? Plz rt if u know anyone local who might x pic.twitter.com/GyxbrYBJ5k — The Big Moon (@thebigmoon) September 18, 2022

Following their gig in Sheffield, the band will be heading to Brighton, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and London, before they embark on some intimate record store shows in October. Find any remaining tickets here.

Earlier this month, The Big Moon shared new single ‘Trouble’, which is the second to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Here Is Everything’.

‘Here Is Everything’ is set to arrive on October 14 via Fiction Records. The band announced the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Walking Like We Do’ in July alongside lead single ‘Wide Eyes’, telling NME what to expect from album three.

“I feel like so many things have changed for everyone,” principal songwriter Juliette Jackson told NME. “Collectively, there’s been a pandemic and everyone’s reeling from that. No one has closure or guidance or knows what to do. And also personally, I’ve been through a massive change in my life and become a mum.”

She continued: “So much of the album I wrote while I was pregnant and basically just wondering what the hell this was going to be like. When I listen to it now, I can hear myself saying all these things and having all these anxieties.

“Those songs are a bit more floaty and just thinking about things and the songs I wrote after are more like the reality of extreme highs and extreme lows and the whole hormonal madness.”