Listen to The Big Moon’s poptastic new single ‘Take A Piece’

The band take things back to the '90s in the official video

The Big Moon have released another new track from their upcoming second album – listen to ‘Take A Piece’ below.

The London four-piece made their return over the summer with comeback single ‘It’s Easy Then‘, which was followed by ‘Your Light’. Both tracks will appear on their 2020 record, ‘Walking Like We Do’.

Appearing on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier this evening (November 19), the band offered up another glimpse of LP2. Lead vocalist Juliette Jackson wrote in a press release that ‘Take A Piece’ was inspired by the challenging lifestyle of a huge pop figure.

“I’d just watched a documentary about this pop star and seen how insane their life was and their intense relationship with their fans, and was blown away by how much of themselves they’d had to give up to have the life they had,” she said of the lyrics’ meaning.

“It was a bit of a turning point in the writing process… like sometimes you have to pretend to be someone else to change things up and say things in ways you didn’t know you could.”

Jackson went on to explain the band were initially unsure about exploring this “unfamiliar ground” of pop music. “And when we finally recorded it we were like gahhh what have we made?” she said. “Is this a Big Moon song? Can we be this self-indulgent? BUT WHY THE HELL NOT?”

Continuing with this theme, the official ‘Take A Piece’ clip sees The Big Moon take on the style of iconic ’90s videos, with tongue-in-cheek nods to East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’, double denim-loving B*Witched, and more.

The Big Moon gave the track a live airing during their intimate show at The Lexington in London last month. Three more unheard tracks – ‘Why’, ‘Waves’ and ‘Don’t Think’ – were also performed on the night.

It’s also been confirmed that the band will head out on a UK headline tour in February next year, following the release of ‘Walking Like We Do’ on January 10. See the full schedule below.

2020

20th January – Cambridge Corn Exchange (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

21st January – Bournemouth O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

23rd January – Leicester De Montford Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

24th January – Cardiff University (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

25th January – Leeds O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

27th January – Newcastle O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

28th January – Glasgow Barrowland (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

31st January – Birmingham O2 Academy 1 (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

1st February – Brighton Centre (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

3rd February – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

7th February – Alexandra Palace London (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

10th February – Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

12th February – Belfast Ulster Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

New headline dates:

27th February – Bristol The Fleece

28th February – Liverpool O2 Academy 2

29th February – Edinburgh Summerhall Arts Centre

2nd March – Nottingham Contemporary

3rd March – Oxford O2 Academy 2