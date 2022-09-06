The Big Moon let go of memories on new single ‘Trouble’

The Big Moon have shared new single ‘Trouble’, the second to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Here Is Everything’ ahead of its arrival next month.

In a statement, frontwoman Juliette Jackson explained that the song was written about a memory of walking over a railway bridge on the way to a hospital to give birth. “Somehow in my memory on that day it’s like a bridge over a canyon in a technicolour Wizard of Oz jungle landscape,” she said. “Like giant leaves and blurry edges and oversaturated colours.

“But it’s just a pissy graffiti-covered South London pedestrian bridge. And it’s about learning that memories aren’t always right, and you don’t have to hang on to them and be traumatised by them forever.”

‘Trouble’ arrives alongside a Red Tubby-directed video. Watch that below:

Jackson went on to say that she had realised the song had been “healing” for her since writing and recording it. “Birth is traumatic, however, you do it, and for me, the early months of motherhood were even more traumatising. No one tells you how difficult breastfeeding is!” she said.

“It’s almost like, by making that experience sound like joy and then playing it again and again with my best friends, I’ve found a way of reframing my memory of that period. You can forget, you can remember it differently, you can heal, you can live.”

‘Here Is Everything’ is set to arrive on October 14 via Fiction Records. The band announced the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Walking Like We Do’ in July alongside lead single ‘Wide Eyes’, telling NME what to expect from album three.