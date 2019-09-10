The Big Moon share details of new album ‘Walking Like We Do’ and release single ‘Your Light’

LP 2 is coming

The Big Moon have shared details of their upcoming second album ‘Walking Like We Do’ along with a new song called ‘Your Light’. Check out the official video below.

The London four-piece made their return last month with comeback single ‘It’s Easy Then‘, the first slice of material since their Mercury-nominated debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’.

The group have now confirmed that its follow-up will arrive on January 10, 2020 via Fiction Records. Offering fans another taste of what’s to come, The Big Moon premiered ‘Your Light’ on BBC Radio 1 this evening (September 10) and have also released its official video, which sees The Big Moon cycling around the Essex countryside.

“I was thinking about how hard it is to tell if things are worse now or if they have always been this way and I just grew up and started paying attention,” lead singer Juliette Jackson explains of the inspiration behind the track.

“To me, it feels like we are at this tipping point that is unprecedented, but then it occurred to me that every generation before us probably had a moment when they thought they were going to be the last generation on earth.”

Jackson goes on to say that ‘Your Light’ reflects the feelings of “freeing yourself from all of it, just for a moment” and escaping difficult times with the help of someone or something special.

“It’s a thanks to the one person or thing in your life that knows how to come in and open your curtains and light up the darkness and restore your strength,” she explains. “So that when you clatter back down into the real world you have the strength to fight your battles, whatever they are.”

See the full ‘Walking Like We Do’ tracklist below.

1. It’s Easy Then

2. Your Light

3. Dog Eat Dog

4. Why

5. Don’t Think

6. Waves

7. Holy Roller

8. Take A Piece

9. Barcelona

10. A Hundred Ways To Land

11. ADHD

The Big Moon’s UK and Ireland tour with Pixies kicks off later this week, before they hit the road with Bombay Bicycle Club early next year. See the full schedule below and visit here for tickets and more information.

2019

13th September – Cardiff Arena (w/ Pixies)

16th September – Birmingham Academy (w/ Pixies)

17th September – Leeds Academy (w/ Pixies)

18th September – Manchester Apollo (w/ Pixies)

20th September – London Alexandra Palace (w/ Pixies)

21st September – Newcastle Academy (w/ Pixies)

22nd September – Glasgow Academy (w/ Pixies)

23rd September – Edinburgh Usher Hall (w/ Pixies)

25th September – Belfast Ulster Hall (w/ Pixies)

26th September – Dublin Olympia (w/ Pixies)

12th October – Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

2020

20th January – Cambridge Corn Exchange (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

21st January – Bournemouth O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

23rd January – Leicester De Montford Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

24th January – Cardiff University (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

25th January – Leeds O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

27th January – Newcastle O2 Academy (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

28th January – Glasgow Barrowland (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

31st January – Birmingham O2 Academy 1 (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

1st February – Brighton Centre (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

3rd February – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

7th February – Alexandra Palace London (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

10th February – Dublin Vicar Street (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

12th February – Belfast Ulster Hall (w/ Bombay Bicycle Club)

Upon the release of ‘It’s Easy Then’, The Big Moon spoke to NME about the track, new album and how Phoebe Waller-Bridge inspired their new record.

“Look at Fleabag. It’s a new voice and way of describing women, and I’ve just found it really inspiring,” Jackson told NME. “As a woman, it just really spoke to me – being able to be a real human and not aspects of yourself to try and be cool.”