The Big Moon share ‘Summer Still Comes’, announce new UK dates

The Big Moon have shared a new song ‘Summer Still Comes’, alongside news of a run of UK and European shows for December.

The track will be included on the upcoming deluxe version of their album ‘Here is Everything‘, which will be released on October 13, exactly a year after the record’s original release.

“It’s a song about longing for your friends and loved ones,” said singer Juliette Jackson about ‘Summer Still Comes’. “Experiences just don’t really mean anything to me unless I can share them with someone else. And the changes of the seasons feel so relentless and unforgiving when your life isn’t moving at the same speed.”

The London quartet will also play a run of eight shows in the UK and Europe, kicking off in Genk on December 5, before heading to Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Oxford and finishing at London’s Union Chapel for a stripped-back performance on December 18. Tickets are available here.

Those dates are in addition to the band’s current tour, a special run of intimate UK shows at grassroots venues in support of the Music Venue Trust. They kicked off on September 5 in Tunbridge Wells, and have eight shows left to play, concluding at Esquires in Bedford on September 17.

‘Here is Everything’ was the band’s third studio album, written during Jackson’s pregnancy and early motherhood. In a four-star review, NME wrote that “‘Here Is Everything’ is emotive and glossy” and that it “gives space to breathe in this busy world.”

In addition to ‘Summer Still Comes’, the deluxe edition of the album will also include another bonus track ‘Round Forever’, which features lead vocals from bassist Celia Archer, as well as remixes of tracks by Marika Hackman and Art School Girlfriend.

The Big Moon will play:

DECEMBER

5 – Effort, Genk

6 – Backstage, Paris

9 – SWG3, Glasgow

10 – New Century Hall, Manchester

13 – The Mill, Birmingham

14 – The Marble Factory, Bristol

15 – O2 Academy 1, Oxford

18 – Union Chapel, London