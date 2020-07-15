The Big Moon share sunny video for ‘Why’ and rescheduled UK tour dates

The Big Moon have shared a new video for their latest single ‘Why’ – watch them head to the (virtual) beach below.

The new clip for the track, taken from the band’s second album ‘Walking Like We Do’, arrives alongside the announcement of rescheduled UK tour dates for the band.

“We managed to make a video in lockdown even though we haven’t been together for four months!” the band said in a statement. “Hope our fantasy seaside trip takes you somewhere else for a few mins and gives you that break so you can keep doing what you need to do.

Advertisement

“We certainly enjoyed covering ourselves with green paint. We miss and love you very much. Big thanks to the wizardry of Jonjo Lowe and his team.” Watch the new ‘Why’ video below.

The band’s UK tour behind ‘Walking Like We Do’, originally set for October, has now been rescheduled for March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. See the new dates below.

March 2021

1st – Glasgow, The Garage

2nd – Newcastle, Riverside

3rd – Manchester, Academy 2

5th – Sheffield, The Leadmill

6th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

7th – Cardiff, The Tramshed

8th – Brighton, Concorde 2

10th – London, Forum

Reviewing the band’s new album ‘Walking Like We Do’ upon its release, NME wrote: “As well as exploring pastures new, ‘Walking Like We Do’ features enough of the grit and gall of its predecessor. Where ‘Love in a 4th Dimension”s indie-rock songs saw the London band stick two fingers up at “guitar-music-is-dead” bores, their new record is an embrace of evolution.

Advertisement

“Squalling guitar licks remain, as do their multi-part harmonies, but keys and synths now open the majority of songs. New, looser spaces are filled by flute and brass. Lyrics have a broader, outward gaze.”

The band appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview around the album’s release – read the full cover feature here.