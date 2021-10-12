The Big Moon announce UK headline tour for 2022

The Big Moon have announced a UK headline tour set to take place in 2022 – check out all the details below.

The London band will hit the road next May in support of their second album ‘Walking Like We Do’, which was released in January 2020. Tickets are available here.

Sharing the news on social media earlier today (October 12), the group reflected on the lack of live dates since their latest record’s release, owing to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Gahhhh it’s finally happeniiiing!” they wrote. “The Big Moon Big Tour coming to a city near you in 2022!”

They continued: “2020 was set to be a big year for us and this tour in particular is something we’ve been working towards our whole careers so we are thrilled to be able to keep all the original cities and announce these new and (hopefully fingers crossed pray to any and all goddesses) final official dates.”

The Big Moon also thanked fans for their patience, adding: “We love you and we can’t WAIT to see you and put on an incredible show for you. And to everyone who hasn’t yet – NOW IS THE TIME!! It’s gonna be a very special one. See you in the pit x”

The tour will kick off in Glasgow on May 23, with gigs then following in Newcastle (May 24), Sheffield (May 25), Manchester (May 27), Birmingham (May 28), Cardiff (May 29) and Brighton (May 31). The band will wrap up the jaunt with a homecoming performance at The O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London.

You can see the full list of dates in the post above.

Although The Big Moon have not yet performed any headline dates in support of ‘Walking Like We Do’, the group did take to the stage at festivals including Neighbourhood Weekender, Boardmasters and Standon Calling over the summer.

Last month, the band supported Kaiser Chiefs and Courteeners at their shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall and Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground respectively.

In a review of the latter gig, NME wrote: “Kicking off with ‘Sucker’, openers The Big Moon exude an air of cool, their gritty and melodic guitar lines ring out blissfully as the sunshine beams down on us. Singer Juliette Jackson struggles to contain her joy when she says, ‘It’s nice to see your smiling faces’, while the band coast into the golden indie-pop of ‘Barcelona’.

“Reading the scale of the event, they drop a rousing cover of Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’, but their own material is the real winner – a highlight coming with their dreamy and melodic anthem ‘Cupid’.”