The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch

The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below.

The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.

The new album is due out on September 30, and the following week (October 5), the band will host an official album launch party at new London venue HERE @ Outernet. Tickets for that show are available here.

Discussing new single ‘Safe and Sound’, Furze quoted the song’s lyrics: “Dancing with these vultures in my fugitive apartment / Angels with their wings clipped gunning for the love that’s ours”.

He explained: “These lines sum up the record perfectly. I moved to L.A. to find my record and I found it, but at a price. I was chased by every temptation known to mankind. I was promised love. I was promised wealth. I was promised the world. Drugs, women, stardom, all the cliches hounding me and biting at my heels. I got caught up in it. I was strung out and I got lost. I can now put my hands up and admit that.

“For a while I lost my wife. I lost my family and friends and mostly, I lost my mind.”

Listen to ‘Safe and Sound’ below.

Furze said of the new album: “Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released. Thank fuck for that! Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved.”

“This record symbolises so much, it’s my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here,” he added.

Furze, who relocated to LA from London in the last 10 years where he DJd and connected with fellow creatives, also spoke to NME recently about the band’s return.

In the interview the musician opened up about how Wolf Alice helped inspire him to regroup, and why “indie sleaze” is now making a comeback.

“We did some stuff with Wolf Alice when they came out to LA,” said Furze. “I’m mates with Joel the drummer, and he asked us to go on tour with them. I’d been doing a few little demos of new stuff, but we agreed to do a set of the old stuff. We did a US tour with them in 2018 and that’s when I realised that this was my calling and I had to get back on stage – this is really what I wanted to do.”

‘The Love That’s Ours’ is available to pre-order now.