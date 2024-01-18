The “biggest electronic show to take place in London” announced with Michael Bibi

Michael Bibi has announced his “One Life” show which is said to be the “biggest electronic show to take place in London”.

The DJ set will take place at Finsbury Park – with a 45,000 capacity – on Saturday, July 6, 2024. According to a press release, the gig set to be the biggest electronic show ever to take place in the capital.

Bibi’s announcement of his hometown DJ set comes a month after he revealed that he is cancer-free.

The DJ and producer took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of him walking out of the Oak Cancer Centre and announce the great news. “CANCER FREE! After 6 months of fighting I leave hospital officially in remission with no cancer in my body,” began the caption of the photo.

He continued: “To every person that sent me the support, energy & strength to fight I thank you from the bottom of my heart & to the staff @royalmarsden for literally saving my life I will forever be in your debt. Thank you so much.. I’m still very tired, I’m on a lot of meds, my body hurts & my hairs all gone….but I’m excited to get home, process, heal & prepare for the future with you all.”

Speaking about the show in a press release, Bibi said: “I’m excited to give something back to my hometown after all the support and love I received during my cancer treatment.”

Fans can register for a ticket pre-sale here. Those who register will receive an exclusive link to purchase tickets starting at 9am (GMT) on Friday, January 26.

As well as marking his return to the stage, the One Life tour will be supporting various cancer charities including The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where Bibi received his treatment. There will be the opportunity to make a donation to the charity when purchasing tickets.

Vicky Johnson, Associate Director of Public Fundraising and Engagement at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Michael for his generous support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as part of his upcoming London show. Money raised helps the incredible team at the charity to continue to provide the very best treatment and care and drives forward life-saving research to develop new treatments for the benefit of cancer patients globally”.

Last year in October, Bibi played a surprise set in Ibiza, just days after leaving hospital amid cancer treatment.

The moment came as an unexpected surprise for dance fans, as the music producer and DJ took to the stage on Thursday, September 28, 2023, for a previously unannounced set at the DC-10 venue in Ibiza.