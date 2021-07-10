The Black Crowes to release reunion film, ‘Brothers Of A Feather’

The Black Crowes are set to release a new film celebrating their 2020 reunion – you can watch the trailer for Brothers Of A Feather below.

The Georgia rock band – now comprised of brothers Rich and Chris Robinson, and Sven Pipien – reunited last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut album ‘Shake Your Money Maker’.

Now, joining forces with The Coda Collection, The Black Crowes are gearing up to release Brothers Of A Feather. The film will celebrate the reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three concert and studio performance programs which shine a light on the band at their peak.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the film reads: “Never seen in full, Brothers Of A Feather captures Black Crowes founders Chris and Rich Robinson performing as a duo at an intimate, sold-out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — about a week before the pandemic shutdown.

“Free of the full band treatment, the stripped-down arrangements give the music’s lyrics and structures a fresh perspective.” You can find out more information about the film here.

You can watch the trailer for Brothers Of A Feather below:

The Coda Collection is a subscription streaming service launched at the beginning of 2021. It offers an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime Video.

The Black Crowes initially split up in 2015 due to a disagreement between guitarist Rich and frontman Chris.

Advertisement

In a statement at the time of the band’s disbandment, Rich said he could not abide his brother’s “demand that I must give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman, relinquish 100 per cent of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee”.

Chris later responded to his brother’s claims, saying the circumstances that led to the band breaking up were “way more complicated than Rich’s public outburst”.

Meanwhile, former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford has revealed that he was asked to join Guns N’ Roses on two different occasions.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ford discussed being asked to join the band after Izzy Stradlin abruptly left in 1991, and again in the early 2000s when frontman Axl Rose was looking to retool the GnR lineup.