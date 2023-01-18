The Black Dahlia Murder announce first tour since death of frontman Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first tour since the death of their frontman Trevor Strnad.

Strnad passed away in May 2022 at the age of 41. No cause of death was revealed, but the band shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline alongside their statement announcing his passing.

It was confirmed in September that The Black Dahlia Murder would be carrying on with co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over vocal duties, and former lead guitarist Ryan Knight returning to the band on rhythm guitar. The band played their first show with their new lineup a month later.

Now, the melodic death metal band are set to embark on a lengthy run of shows in North America, supported by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. The tour kicks off at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia on April 14 and will last six weeks, wrapping up on May 26 in Minneapolis.

A pre-sale will begin today (January 18) at 10am local time, before the general sale begins 48 hours later on Friday (January 20). You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

The Black Dahlia Murder will be playing the following dates:

APRIL

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

15 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre

16 – New York, NY, Irving Plaza

18 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom

19 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

20 – Grand Rapids, MI, The Intersection

21 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

22 – MTelus @ Montreal, QC, MTelus

23 – Boston, MA, Paradise

25 – Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

26 – Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

27 – Nashville, TN, Eastside Bowl

28 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade

29 – Orlando, FL, The Beacham

30 – Tampa, FL, The Ritz

MAY

2 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

3 – Austin, TX, Mohawk

4 – San Antonio, TX, Vibes Event Center

5 – Ft. Worth, TX, Ridglea Theater

6 – Lawrence, KS, Granada Theater

7 – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

8 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater

10 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile

11 – Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

12 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues

13 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theatre

14 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

18 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

19 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

20 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

22 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall

23 – Calgary, AB, Palace Theatre

25 – Winnipeg, MB, Prk Theatre

26 – Minneapolis, MN, Skyway Theatre