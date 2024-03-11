The Black Keys add huge Cardiff and Dublin shows to 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Black Keys have added two extra shows in Cardiff and Dublin to their 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

The blues rock duo last week announced a show in Manchester and two at London’s Brixton Academy this spring.

They’ve now added a new pair of dates, which will see them perform at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on April 30 and Dublin’s 3Arena on May 3. Circa Waves have also been announced as support across all dates.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday (March 15) at 10am GMT from here. Fans can also pre-order The Black Keys’ new album ‘Ohio Players’ before 6pm GMT on Tuesday (March 12) to access pre-sale from Wednesday (March 13) at 10am GMT.

NEW DATES ADDED – Cardiff and Dublin 🤘

Pre-order our new album Ohio Players from our official store https://t.co/dl4CRwJoYN before Tuesday 12th March, 6pm GMT to access the exclusive fan Dublin and Cardiff pre-sale on Wednesday 13th March, 10am GMT. pic.twitter.com/IVJoIOm8Wz — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 8, 2024

The upcoming tour dates comes after the duo revealed details of their new album ‘Ohio Players’ back in January, which they announced with the lead single ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’.

The album – which is a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Dropout Boogie’ – is set for release on April 5.

Opening night for their upcoming run of shows will kick off at the new Co-op Live arena in Manchester on April 27. From there, back-to-back shows will be performed at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 7 and May 8.

Announced back in January, ‘Ohio Players’ will mark The Black Keys’ 12th studio album and is set to feature a variety of guest appearances, including collaborations with the likes of Noel Gallagher and Beck.

Following the lead track, the duo have also gone on to share ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ and ‘This Is Nowhere’.

Their upcoming shows in Brixton come after the iconic venue announced it would be reopening next month, after a fatal crowd crush in 2022 resulted in the deaths of two people.