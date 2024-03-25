The Black Keys add third London Brixton Academy show to Spring 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Black Keys have shared details of an additional date at London’s Brixton Academy for 2024. Find ticket details below.

News of the tour dates come following the band revealing details of their new album ‘Ohio Players’ back in January, which they shared with the lead single ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’.

The album – which is a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Dropout Boogie’ – is set for release on April 5, and will now be followed by shows across the UK this spring.

Advertisement

The first of the band’s shows will be held on April 27, with an opening night at the new Co-op Live arena in Manchester. From there, the band travel to Cardiff and Dublin before the remaining three nights will be held with back-to-back slots at the O2 Academy Brixton between May 7-9. The two nights previously announced in London on May 7 and 8 have now sold out and the new show will take place on May 9.

Confirmation that the London shows will be held at the venue comes after news broke last month (March 4) that the space will be reopening in April. The O2 Academy in Brixton closed its doors in December 2022 after a fatal crowd crush took place at an Asake concert, which left two people dead.

Tickets for The Black Keys’ new show go on sale this Thursday (March 28) at 9:30am local time and can be found here.

NEW BRIXTON DATE ADDED! Pre-order our new album Ohio Players at https://t.co/KOYjOxAJA1 before Monday 25th March, 5pm GMT to access the exclusive fan pre-sale on Tuesday 26th March, 9:30am GMT. Tickets go on general sale Thursday 28th March, 9:30am local time. pic.twitter.com/QO3u2gMuTO — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 25, 2024

APRIL

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

30 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

MAY

3 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton – NEW DATE

Advertisement

Announced back in January, ‘Ohio Players’ will mark The Black Keys’ 12th studio album and is set to feature a variety of guest appearances, including collaborations with the likes of Noel Gallagher and Beck.

Following the lead track, the duo have also gone on to share another teaser from the LP in the form of the emotive single ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’.

Their upcoming shows in Brixton come after the future of the iconic London venue was thrown into question following the tragic events in 2022. During the Asake gig, fans Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, and 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo were killed, and a third was left in critical condition.

Following the fatal crush in 2022, Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good as it faced indefinite closure.

An online petition was launched to counteract the closure, and various artists and industry professionals also spoke out against the potential shutting down of the venue.

In December 2023, it was announced that the venue would be allowed to retain its licence and re-open if it can meet “robust” safety rules. After doing so, the first run of comeback gigs was announced last month.