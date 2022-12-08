The Black Keys announce 2023 UK headline shows

The Black Keys have announced a trio of UK headline shows for 2023 – tickets will be available here.

The Ohio-formed duo – comprising singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach, and drummer Patrick Carney – are set to return to these shores next summer in support of their 11th and latest album, this year’s ‘Dropout Boogie’.

Per a press release, the upcoming stint will mark The Black Keys’ first European/UK dates since 2015.

Advertisement

They’ll take to the stage at The O2 in London on June 21 before playing further arena gigs in Manchester (June 22) and Glasgow (24). Spoon will appear as a “special guest” support act.

“After eight long years, we are excited to say The Black Keys are coming back to Europe and the UK,” said Auerbach and Carney in a statement. “We can’t wait to see you at the shows in these iconic venues.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (December 16) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A fan club pre-sale is due to begin at 9am GMT on Tuesday (December 13) – sign up here.

TBK IS HITTING EU & UK! Our Dropout Boogie World Tour kicks off on Thursday 15th June at Rockhal in Luxembourg and will feature a very special guest @spoontheband at select shows! Tickets are officially on sale Friday 16th December at 10 am local time.https://t.co/yrwslIpJyg pic.twitter.com/AFk4zRURjP — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) December 8, 2022

The Black Keys’ 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

21 – The O2, London

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Advertisement

Additionally, the duo are scheduled to perform in Luxembourg (June 15), Paris (18), Cologne (27) and Hamburg (28).

The Black Keys’ current dates mean they are free to play at Glastonbury Festival on either the Friday (June 23) or Sunday (25). It was recently confirmed that Elton John will headline the Worthy Farm event, but no further acts have been announced.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Black Keys will perform at Mad Cool in Madrid next July. They also appear on the bill for NOS Alive 2023 alongside Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.