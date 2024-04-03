The Black Keys announce North American ‘International Players Tour’

The Black Keys have announced a run of North American live dates for 2024, dubbed the ‘International Players Tour’ – find all the details below.

The Ohio duo – comprising Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney – are due to play 31 dates across the US and Canada between September and November in support of their 12th album ‘Ohio Players’ (out this Friday, April 5).

Kicking off in Tulsa on September 17, the upcoming trek will also include stop-offs in Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, New York, Chicago and Detroit. The Black Keys are set to play two gigs in their home state when they visit Cleveland and Columbus.

Seattle band The Head And The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (April 5) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, various pre-sales are going live throughout this week.

Check out the official tour poster and the full list of dates below.

The Black Keys’ 2024 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*

28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena*

29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

OCTOBER

02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*

11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center*

30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

NOVEMBER

01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*

03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

* With The Head and The Heart

The Black Keys’ new dates will follow the duo’s UK and Ireland tour this spring, which features three nights at the O2 Academy Brixton. You can find any remaining tickets for those concerts here.

‘Ohio Players’ will contain collaborations with the likes of Noel Gallagher and Beck. The record has already been previewed with the singles ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’, ‘I Forgot To Be Your Lover’ and ‘This Is Nowhere’.