The Black Keys release 10th anniversary deluxe edition of ‘Brothers’

The Black Keys have released the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their acclaimed sixth album ‘Brothers’ – listen below.

The reissue, which arrived in the UK yesterday (January 1) via Nonesuch Records, features two previously unreleased tracks: ‘Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth’ and ‘Black Mud Part II’.

The updated version of the album by the duo comprising Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach also includes rare track ‘Chop And Change’, which was originally part of the Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack.

Available in three formats, the ‘Brothers’ reissue has been released as a CD box set, a double-LP vinyl set, and a 7-inch box set (which is limited to 7,500 copies worldwide). The 7-inch box set includes new linear notes, an archival book of photos, and a limited edition poster. You can purchase all formats here.

Reflecting on ‘Brothers’, the first album to be recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama in over 30 years, Carney said: “I was thinking about what the record meant to me — how Dan and I had gone through this shit that brothers go through where you don’t get along, but then you do get along and realise it’s an unconditional love.”

Listen to the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of ‘Brothers’ below:

Following the reissue of ‘Brothers’, the group plan to release further archival collections annually.

In a four-star review of ‘Brothers’, NME said that it “marks the midway point between the garage-rock stylings of their first few albums and the hip-hop influence of last year’s Blackroc side-project album. Authentic? Who cares when it sounds this good?”

Reflecting on the release recently, NME added: ‘Brothers’ gave the band their commercial breakthrough and next album ‘El Camino’ saw them reach new heights with the phenomenal success of single ‘Lonely Boy’.