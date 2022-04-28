The Black Keys release latest single ‘It Ain’t Over’ from upcoming album ‘Dropout Boogie’

The Black Keys have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming 11th studio album ‘Dropout Boogie’, the slow-burning ‘It Ain’t Over’.

Released on on April 27, the track features the writing contributions of Reigning Sound frontman Greg Cartwright, who was previously revealed as a collaborator on the album alongside Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top and former Kings Of Leon co-writer and producer Angelo Petraglia.

The track begins at a relatively sedate pace as Dan Auerbach languidly sings “You got a love that’s a real longshot / Breakin’ the bank for your new weed spot / And she comes around, you lay your money down”. Inevitably, the beat picks up and The Black Keys launch into a barn-burner of a blues-rock jam.

Advertisement

Listen to The Black Keys’ ‘It Ain’t Over’ below.

‘It Ain’t Over’ is the second single to be released from ‘Dropout Boogie’ following ‘Wild Child’ earlier this year. The album will hit stores this May 13, the day before the 20th anniversary of The Black Keys’ first record, ‘The Big Come Up’.

The duo of Auerbach and Patrick Carney will be going on tour in support of the album, embarking on a 32-date North American tour from July 9. The tour will also be their first in three years, and will see The Black Keys joined by Band of Horses on all tour dates.

‘Dropout Boogie’ follows 2021’s Grammy-nominated blues album ‘Delta Kream’, an album the duo told NME in May last year they created by accident. “We were doing all these songs from memory,” Auerbach said. “We just recorded this stuff for fun. We never even thought about it as being an album.”

Advertisement

The band most recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their album ‘El Camino’ with a new reissue. The fully remastered version of the original album was made available with a Super Deluxe edition (5xLP/4xCD), an unreleased concert recording, a 2012 BBC Radio 1 session for Zane Lowe, a photobook, posters, prints and an air freshener.