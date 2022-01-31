The Black Keys announce 2022 ‘Dropout Boogie’ US tour

The Black Keys have announced details of their ‘Dropout Boogie’ US tour – the duo’s first outing since their 2019 studio album ‘Let’s Rock’. Check out full dates and ticket details below.

Band of Horses will be supporting on all 32 dates of the expansive North American tour, with Ceramic Animal, Early James, and the Velveteers opening select performances.

The Live Nation produced tour kicks off July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Dropout Boogie tour will also be the band’s first dates following the release of their Grammy-nominated blues album ‘Delta Kream’ last year.

Speaking to NME in May 2021 singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney shared that they created the album accidentally.

“We were doing all these songs from memory,” Auerbach told NME. “We just recorded this stuff for fun. We never even thought about it as being an album.”

IT’S OFFICIAL – Our 32-date “Dropout Boogie” North American Tour begins July 9 in Las Vegas with special guest @bandofhorses. @CeramicAnimal, @earlyjamesbham, & @TheVelveteers for select dates! Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.https://t.co/wr3sUExLKx pic.twitter.com/7FjOZYihAs — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 31, 2022

The Black Keys; full upcoming ‘Dropout Boogie’ US tour dates are below. There will be a fan pre-sale from 10am local time on Tuesday February 1, before tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday February 4. Tickets will be available here.

JULY

9 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

11 – USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

13 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

15 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

16 – Ruoff Music Center, Indianapolis, IN

17 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, Chicago, IL

20 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

22 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach, NY

23 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

25 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

27 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

29 – Xfinity Center, Boston, MA

30 – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion), Philadelphia, PA

AUGUST

24 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

25 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

27 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

28 – Orion Amphitheatre, Huntsville, AL

30 – Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

SEPTEMBER

1 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

3 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

6 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

7 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

9 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

OCTOBER

2 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

3 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

5 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

8 – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

10 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

13 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

15 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

17 – Moody Center ATX, Austin, TX

18 -Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

The band recently announced the reissue of their critically-acclaimed album ‘El Camino’ for its 10th anniversary. The record, which features some of the band’s biggest hits like ‘Lonely Boy’ and ‘Gold On The Ceiling’, was originally released on December 6, 2011.