THE BOYZ announce 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, the US, Europe and more.
Today (April 8), THE BOYZ announced the first batch of dates for their upcoming 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour. The trek will follow their 2023 ‘Zeneration’ world tour, which had featured 24 dates in Asia.
‘Zeneration II’ will kick-off in July with a three-date show in South, South Korea, before the boyband head to the US for a solo tour the first time since 2022. The US leg of THE BOYZ’s tour 2024 will feature five concerts across four states, with shows in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.
In August and September, the boyband will bring their tour to Southeast Asia, with six dates across five different cities, notably including a two-date stop in Bangkok, Thailand. Thereafter, the K-pop act will head to Europe to play shows in Paris and London.
According to a poster for THE BOYZ’s 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour, more dates will be announced in the future. Ticketing and venue information for the tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.
The dates for THE BOYZ’s 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour are:
JULY 2024
12: Seoul, South Korea
13: Seoul, South Korea
14: Seoul, South Korea
19: New York, New York
21: Atlanta, Georgia
23: Dallas, Texas
25: Los Angeles, California
28: San Jose, California
AUGUST 2024
17: Bangkok, Thailand
18: Bangkok, Thailand
24: Jakarta, Indonesia
25: Manila, the Philippines
31: Macau, China
SEPTEMBER 2024
07: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
13: Paris, France
15: London, United Kingdom
