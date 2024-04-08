THE BOYZ announce 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour, featuring concerts in Asia, the US, Europe and more.

Today (April 8), THE BOYZ announced the first batch of dates for their upcoming 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour. The trek will follow their 2023 ‘Zeneration’ world tour, which had featured 24 dates in Asia.

‘Zeneration II’ will kick-off in July with a three-date show in South, South Korea, before the boyband head to the US for a solo tour the first time since 2022. The US leg of THE BOYZ’s tour 2024 will feature five concerts across four states, with shows in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and more.

In August and September, the boyband will bring their tour to Southeast Asia, with six dates across five different cities, notably including a two-date stop in Bangkok, Thailand. Thereafter, the K-pop act will head to Europe to play shows in Paris and London.

According to a poster for THE BOYZ’s 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour, more dates will be announced in the future. Ticketing and venue information for the tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for THE BOYZ’s 2024 ‘Zeneration II’ world tour are:

JULY 2024

12: Seoul, South Korea

13: Seoul, South Korea

14: Seoul, South Korea

19: New York, New York

21: Atlanta, Georgia

23: Dallas, Texas

25: Los Angeles, California

28: San Jose, California

AUGUST 2024

17: Bangkok, Thailand

18: Bangkok, Thailand

24: Jakarta, Indonesia

25: Manila, the Philippines

31: Macau, China

SEPTEMBER 2024

07: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

13: Paris, France

15: London, United Kingdom