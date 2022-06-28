THE BOYZ cancel the remaining dates of their US tour

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have cancelled the remaining dates of the US leg of their ‘THE B-ZONE’ world tour.

Today (June 28), the boyband’s agency IST Entertainment announced that it has decided to cancel the final two shows of the group’s ‘THE B-ZONE’ US tour. The concerts had originally been set for June 8 and 10 in Dallas and San Jose, respectively, but were postponed after members of the group caught COVID-19.

At the time, IST Entertainment shared that it was in the middle of finalising rescheduled dates for the two shows. “After searching for multiple ways with the organiser to reschedule the postponed shows, taking into consideration the local conditions and future schedules, the decision was reached to cancel the above shows,” IST Entertainment says now.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to all the fans who were looking forward to attending the show after a long wait,” it added, promising to prioritise Dallas and San Jose for the boyband’s next tour.

“All ticket purchasers will receive a total refund through their original point of purchase,” the agency added. “If you purchased your tickets through the official ticketing site or your respective venue, the refund will be done automatically.”

Despite the cancellation of the rest of their tour, THE BOYZ are due to return to the US in August as part of the lineup of KCON’s 2022 Los Angeles festival. Other acts announced include ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, NMIXX and WJSN.