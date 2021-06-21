THE BOYZ confirm plans to release new music in August

South Korean boyband THE BOYZ have announced plans to return with new music in August.

On June 21, their agency Cre.Ker Entertainment shared that the group will be releasing a new mini-album later this year. This marks the group’s first comeback since their appearance on the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year, where they finished in second place.

“THE BOYZ will be releasing their sixth mini album in August,” said Cre.Ker Entertainment, according to Soompi. “We will be officially releasing more information regarding the comeback in the very near future. Please show a lot of interest and anticipation.”

In a separate statement to The Korea Times, the company also noted the group will showcase “as yet undiscovered sides” on the new project, adding that their previous releases had featured a “range of concepts”. More details about the mini-album are expected to be released in the coming days.

As part of their appearance on Kingdom: Legendary War, the boyband released the single ‘Kingdom Come’, which has since become their first to top the real-time chart of South Korean streaming service Genie. The track has also become their highest-ranking song on the Gaon Digital Chart as well as The Billboard K-pop Hot 100, at number 37 and seven, respectively.

THE BOYZ’s upcoming mini-album will also be their first official domesetic comeback since their September 2020 project ‘Chase’. Prior to the mini-album’s release the boyband appeared and won the reality TV show Road To Kingdom.