THE BOYZ unveil comeback trailer for eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have dropped the first trailer for their upcoming mini-album ‘Be Awake’, due out next month.

On January 30 at midnight KST, the 11-member group released a cinematic trailer titled ‘Let your whisper be…’, hinting at the visuals and concept for their forthcoming eighth mini-album, due out on February 20.

The intriguing new trailer features THE BOYZ exploring different, somewhat unsettling environments. They later unite, with colourful lights obscuring their appearance as a group. The record’s title, ‘Be Awake’, was also revealed at the end of the clip.

IST Entertainment had initially announced that THE BOYZ would be releasing their new record on February 27. However, it shared on January 29 that it would be bringing the release forward by one week due to the group’s schedule.

THE BOYZ’s upcoming release will mark the official return of member Eric to the group’s activities, who went on a temporary hiatus in March 2022 and did not participate in their ‘The B-Zone’ world tour and their August 2022 mini-album ‘Be Aware’.

Member Sunwoo, who also went on hiatus shortly after the release of ‘Be Aware’ last August, was present in the new trailer and will presumably be a part of THE BOYZ’s upcoming promotional activities for ‘Be Awake’.

The boyband’s last music release was the fan-dedicated digital single ‘All About You’ in December 2022, which commemorated their debut five years prior. All 11 members participated in the song and its accompanying music video.