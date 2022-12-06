THE BOYZ unveil sentimental music video for special single ‘All About You’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have released a special single and music video ‘All About You’ in celebration of their fifth debut anniversary.

On December 6, the 11-member group — comprising members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — released their single ‘All About You’ digitally, along with a music video for the track. The song commemorates THE BOYZ’s fifth year together, after the group debuted on the same day in 2017.

The new visual features the boyband reminiscing over the past through polaroid pictures and rustic-looking videos taken on an old camera. Gathering in a cosy room filled with records and drinks, THE BOYZ toast to their time together.

“You, my everything is all about you / If you feel the same way I do, stay true / Everything from the streetlights to the dancing starlight,” they sing on the sparkling mid-tempo pop number.

‘All About You’ marks their second domestic release of 2022, and arrives four months after the release of THE BOYZ’s seventh mini-album ‘Be Aware’ in August. That record was led by the upbeat title track ‘Whisper’. Member Sunwoo had co-written all six tracks on it, while bandmates Jacob, Sangyeon, Hyunjae, New and Q wrote lyrics for several B-sides.

In other K-pop news, boyband P1Harmony have unveiled dates and venues for the upcoming North American leg of their 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour. The six-member act are set to perform in twelve cities across the US between January and February next year. Ticket sales for the tour begin on Friday (December 9).