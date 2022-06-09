THE BOYZ postpone remaining US tour after members catch COVID-19

THE BOYZ have delayed the remainder of their US tour after three members of the boyband test positive for COVID-19.

The K-pop boyband had kicked off the North American leg of their ‘THE B-ZONE’ last week on May 29, and have already performed in four of the initial six US cities previously announced for the tour.

However, yesterday (June 8), THE BOYZ’s agency IST Entertainment announced in a statement posted on the boyband’s fancafe page that the tour’s two remaining stops – Dallas (June 8) and San Jose (June 10) – have been postponed after members Juyeon, Kevin and Q had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are deeply regretful to announce that the rest of the ‘THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR : THE B-ZONE IN USA’ (Dallas and San Jose) shows must be postponed,” IST Entertainment said. The company also added that they are currently in the middle of finalising rescheduled dates for the two shows.

“We hope you understand that there are multiple parties involved in a tour including artist management, production, venues, etc,” IST continued. “Please note that all official updates and details will be shared on DREAM MAKER USA’s official channels first. We advise all the fans to look to our official channels for the most updated and accurate information.”

The company also assured fans that action was taken “immediately” after the members’ positive test results were received. “We sincerely apologise for such short notice and [causing] concern to the fans. We will do our best to support our artists for a speedy recovery,” IST Entertainment said..

Aside from their US stops, THE BOYZ will also be taking the ‘THE B-ZONE’ tour to London, Rotterdam, Paris, Berlin, Jakarta and Bangkok in June and July this year, before wrapping it up with a three-night residency at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in August. It is currently unknown if this delay will affect the rest of the tour.