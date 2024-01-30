The Breeders share new single ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’ and announce 2024 UK and European tour

The Breeders have shared a track titled ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’, as well as announcing news of a 2024 UK and European tour.

Set to take place later this year, the newly-announced run of tour dates will mark the band’s first live shows on the continent in six years and includes a stop at the Troxy venue in London.

Taking place throughout the summer, the UK and European dates kick off on June 24, with an opening night at the O2 Academy venue in Leeds. From there the four-piece will head to London the following day, followed by a stop at Manchester’s Albert Hall on June 26.

The final run of UK shows will conclude with shows in Nottingham on June 28 and Bristol on June 30.

From there, Kim Deal and co. will play nine shows across Europe, including headline slots in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris and Barcelona, as well as festival slots at Mad Cool and Nos Alive.

Tickets will be available this Friday (February 2), and can be found here. See below for a full list of UK and European tour dates.

The Breeders’ 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

24 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

25 – London, Troxy

26 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds

JULY

2 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

3, – Cologne, Live Music Hall

4 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

6 – Belfort, Les Eurockéennes

7 –Werchter, Rock Werchter

9 – Paris, La Cigale

11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

12 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

13 – Lisbon, NOS Alive

As well as revealing their new list of tour dates, today (January 30), the Ohio alt-rockers have also shared a cover of ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’.

Originally a 1994 track released by Guided By Voices, The Breeders have not only put their own spin on the song but also shared a new animated visual accompaniment, created by Jesse Peretz and featuring animation by Jon Carling.

“Were you there? / Were you kicking? / Alive in aisle twelve / Gimmick of the century / In boxes and jars / And giveaway cars / He motioning for you,” sings Deal at the start of the track. Check it out below.

Currently, The Breeders are wrapping up the last of their live shows as part of a sold-out tour of Australia and New Zealand. Later this spring they will head to New York for four dates at Madison Square Garden, before heading back to the United States later in the summer for four gigs at The Forum in Los Angeles.

All of the US shows for 2024 will be alongside Olivia Rodrigo, and you can find any remaining tickets here.

In other Breeders news, last autumn the band shared a previously unreleased version of ‘Divine Hammer’ featuring Dinosaur Jr‘s J Mascis. They also recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their landmark album ‘Last Splash’.