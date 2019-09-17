The singer died on Sunday.
The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died from heart disease which was worsened by emphysema, it’s been confirmed.
The singer was found dead at his Manhattan apartment on Sunday at the age of 75.
New York’s Medical Examiner has now confirmed that the star passed away from heart disease.
His wife, actress Paulina Porizkova, also confirmed that Ocasek was recovering from surgery at the time of his death.
Posting on Instagram, Porizkova said: “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.
“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realised that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”
She added: “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”
In the wake of Ocasek’s death, tributes began to pour in from the likes of Weezer, Courtney Love, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Killers’ Brandon Flowers also hailed Ocasek as his “first king”.
Flowers, who inducted The Cars into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, said: “I just wanted to reach out and make you aware of my gratitude for you and your bands contribution to my life.
“My family was visiting my sister Amy in Layton Utah when I was 13 or so. Her husband Kenny was stationed there at the air base. While we were out one day running errands and getting a feel for the town, my mother Jeannie gave me 10 bucks to buy a cassette for the ride home. It was a rite of passage!
“All my buddies at that time were listening to grunge or gangster rap. I didn’t feel like much of a gangster and I was too tender for the heavy stuff. I knew exactly what I wanted. My brother Shane was 12 years older than me and would play me bits and pieces of his record collection when I’d stay with him on occasional weekends. Independence and even adrenaline rushed through me on my way to the register to purchase The Cars Greatest Hits.
“It set me on the path towards the adult I would become, towards the job I have (which is the greatest job in the world), even towards the woman that I would be blessed to marry.
“So… THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!”
You can watch footage of The Cars’ final performance at their Hall of Fame induction here.