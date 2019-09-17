The singer died on Sunday.

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died from heart disease which was worsened by emphysema, it’s been confirmed.

The singer was found dead at his Manhattan apartment on Sunday at the age of 75.

New York’s Medical Examiner has now confirmed that the star passed away from heart disease.

His wife, actress Paulina Porizkova, also confirmed that Ocasek was recovering from surgery at the time of his death.

Posting on Instagram, Porizkova said: “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.

“I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realised that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”

She added: “We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”

In the wake of Ocasek’s death, tributes began to pour in from the likes of Weezer, Courtney Love, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.