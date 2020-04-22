The cast of Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ musical virtually reunite to sing ’21 Guns’

To mark 10 years since the Broadway debut of ‘American Idiot‘, the musical based on the 2004 Green Day album of the same name, its cast have reunited online.

25 cast members contributed to a new rendition of ’21 Guns’, which originally appeared on ‘American Idiot”s follow up ’21st Century Breakdown’. Take a look below.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, who occasionally appeared in the musical in the role of St. Jimmy, shared the video on Instagram, saying: “I have so much love for all of these people.”

Advertisement

He also shared a separate post in which he said: “It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago American Idiot musical debuted on Broadway. Not in my wildest imagination .. to all the cast and crew!! All my rage and love.”

After a run at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2009, ‘American Idiot’ officially opened at the St. James Theatre on Broadway on April 20, 2010, before closing just over a year later after 422 performances.

It toured internationally in the subsequent years before a run on the West End in London in 2015. The following year it toured the UK with Newton Faulkner in the lead role of Johnny.

Last year Armstrong hinted that he could revive the show for a new, gender-swapped run.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Billie Joe Armstrong contributed a poignant version of ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ on the One World: Together At Home special.

Armstrong was one of a number of high-profile musicians to appear on the benefit broadcast, which was curated by Lady Gaga and fundraised for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.