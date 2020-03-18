The Cat Empire begin new initiative to support musicians through coronavirus pandemic

The Cat Empire have announced today (March 19) a new initiative, Lockdown Get Down, that looks to help musicians generate income by directing music fans toward streaming services.

Representatives of the band said Lockdown Get Down is “intended to drive music lovers toward streaming more of their favourite artists during the lockdowns that people are facing across the planet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Cat Empire says the Lockdown Get Down request is simple, outlining the Lockdown Get Down steps in a press statement, saying, “Please stream more music.

“Play your favourite music non-stop on your preferred streaming service. Create a playlist; name it lockdowngetdown and share it with your friends. Post your Lockdown Get Down photos and videos with hashtags #lockdowngetdown and #thecatempire

so we can see you all rocking out at home.”

Our industry, like many, is under serious global threat as gatherings in public spaces are cancelled. We have… Posted by The Cat Empire on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The Cat Empire were recently forced to cancel their sold-out European tour, their spots on the Bluesfest and Groovin’ The Moo festival lineups also axed after both festivals announced their cancellations. This amassed a total of 17 shows cancelled in just two days for the Melbourne rock band, who will incur over $750,000 in lost income.

Manager for The Cat Empire Correne Wilkie said in the press statement, “this idea won’t cost you any more than what you are already paying to listen to music. And if you use a free streaming service, then it won’t cost you anything, but you can play a critical role in helping our industry.”