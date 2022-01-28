Listen to The Chainsmokers’ first new track in two years, ‘High’

The Chainsmokers have returned with their first new music in two years – listen to ‘High’ below.

The New York EDM duo – comprising Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart – released their third studio album, ‘World War Joy’, back in December 2019.

Earlier this month, they teased their comeback by posting a brief snippet of ‘High’ on social media. “Who’s ready?” they wrote, adding the hashtag “#TCS4”.

Advertisement

“The song perfectly captures the spirit of today’s relationships, the lengths we will go for someone we love, and the lies we tell ourselves to continue on unhappily,” the group explained of the track, the full version of which arrived today (January 28).

“However, underlying these dark and often contentious lyrics is a production that feels celebratory because we all know at the end of the day, we never listen to advice. We do what feels best for ourselves and keep telling ourselves it will be different this time.”

‘High’ was co-written and co-produced by Pall and Taggart, with the song ushering in “a new musical era” for The Chainsmokers. It’ll appear on their upcoming fourth full-length album, details of which are coming “soon”.

The track is accompanied by a Kid Studio-directed video that sees the band take to the skies as Drew follows his unattainable significant other through various surreal scenarios. Tune in above.

The duo will give their comeback single its live debut during the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game Halftime Show this Sunday (January 30) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

In other news, The Chainsmokers are among the many backers of a new feature film that’s in development, themed around emo music events brand Emo Nite.