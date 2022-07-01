The Chainsmokers respond to ‘Paris’ becoming pro-abortion anthem on TikTok

The Chainsmokers have spoken out after their track ‘Paris’ began trending on TikTok as a pro-abortion anthem.

The EDM duo’s 2017 song started gaining traction on the video platform following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protects a person’s right to safely terminate a pregnancy in the US.

For the first time in nearly five decades, abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in America. Each state will be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

Advertisement

Many artists have since spoken out to condemn the move, including Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

As NBC News reports, numerous TikTok subscribers have used The Chainsmokers’ ‘Paris’ to soundtrack videos in which they express their pro-choice views – with particular emphasis on the line: “If we go down, then we go down together.”

The song has been used in over 137,000 clips on the site at the time of writing.

On Sunday (June 26) The Chainsmokers took to Twitter to acknowledge the resurgence, writing: “It was brought to our attn that our song Paris is trending on tik tok right now around women supporting each other in different states in regards to abortions rights which really is something special to witness.”

Also it was brought to our attn that our song Paris is trending on tik tok right now around women supporting each other in different states in regards to abortions rights which really is something special to witness. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 25, 2022

Sharing a couple of the videos, the group said it was “beautiful to see our music playing a role in bringing people together”.

Advertisement

The Chainsmokers continued: “And any artist or creator right now not speaking up for the women that support them in their own careers should feel ashamed.”

And here’s one more https://t.co/7C6pJLnHA2 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 25, 2022

And any artist or creator right now not speaking up for the women that support them in their own careers should feel ashamed — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 25, 2022

In a previous tweet, the duo wrote: “Cannot believe our country has let us down the way they have with this latest Supreme Court ruling. I am so disappointed in our country. We fully stand with all the women in the US feeling betrayed right now.”

You can see that post below.