The Chainsmokers tease first new music since 2019: “Who’s ready?”

The Chainsmokers look like they might be gearing up to release their first new music in three years.

The electronic DJ and production duo – comprising Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart – took to social media yesterday (January 6) to tease the release of a new track called ‘High’.

The pair shared a nine-second video clip that features sharp synths and moody, chopped vocals. The snippet arrived alongside imagery of choppy, purple ocean waves, and a caption that reads: “Who’s ready? #TCS4.”

In addition to the clip, The Chainsmokers’ Twitter now displays a purple banner, and their avatar on YouTube and Soundcloud is just a purple circle, suggesting the colour motif for their forthcoming project. Their Instagram has also been wiped clear.

‘High’ is now available to pre-save – listen to the snippet below.

While there is no official release date for ‘High’ yet, the track serves as the first new music from the duo since 2019, when they released their third studio album, ‘World War Joy’.

The teaser comes after The Chainsmokers announced back in February 2020 that they would be taking a hiatus from social media, writing at the time (via Billboard): “We are going to be taking some time to create our next chapter in music. We have never been more inspired and are already hard at work on TCS4 but we are going to be taking a break from social media (minus a few obligations) to give it the attention it needs.”

They didn’t step away from the spotlight completely. In July 2020, the pair performed at a show in The Hamptons, after which the organisers of were fined $20,000 (£15,000) because they failed to enforce coronavirus safety measures.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers are among the many backers of a new feature film that’s in development, themed around emo music events brand Emo Nite.

The film, titled Every Nite Is Emo Nite, will be a fictional movie set amid the real-life Emo Nite events that have surged in popularity after beginning on Los Angeles’ club scene in 2014, according to Variety.