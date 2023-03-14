The Charlatans and Johnny Marr announce 2023 outdoor co-headline show

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr have announced an outdoor co-headline show for this summer – find all the details below.

The two acts are due to perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (March 17) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, Piece Hall members can access a pre-sale from the same time today (March 14).

Check out the announcement posts below.

🤩 Music legends @thecharlatans & @Johnny_Marr are teaming up for an incredible co-headline show at The Piece Hall on 26 August! 🎟️ Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday but Piece Hall members get pre-sale access from 10am today – keep an eye out for the link in your inbox from 9am. pic.twitter.com/p07naVXtat — The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) March 14, 2023

We are pleased to announce we are playing @ThePieceHall in Halifax with @Johnny_Marr on Saturday August 26th. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday https://t.co/ibZg4VlbGX pic.twitter.com/WCx6MjbWZm — The Charlatans (@thecharlatans) March 14, 2023

Marr released his fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, last February. The Charlatans’ latest full-length effort, ‘Different Days’ (which featured Marr), came out back in 2017.

This summer will also see the Tim Burgess-fronted band make appearances at Y Not and Victorious Festival. Marr’s 2023 live schedule, meanwhile, includes a support slot with The Killers in Edinburgh, and a set at South Facing Festival in London.

Last December, the former Smiths guitarist revealed that he’d written a new song for Blondie’s next album. He previously penned the track ‘My Monster’ on Debbie Harry and co’s 2017 LP ‘Pollinator’.

The Charlatans recently wrapped up a North American co-headline tour with Ride.

Burgess released his fifth solo album, ‘Typical Music’, in September 2022. In an interview with NME at the time, the singer explained: “I’ve always thought I had a ‘White Album’ [The Beatles] in me!

“I’ve always wanted to do [a double album]. I thought I could do one on the last one [2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’], but just run out of time – not songs, I ran out of time. And with this one, I wanted to just give everything that I had, and that was 22 songs.”