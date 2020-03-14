The Charlatans and New Order lead tributes to BBC Radio 2 presenter Pete Mitchell, who’s died aged 61

Veteran radio presenter Pete Mitchell has died aged 61, a family friend has confirmed.

The Charlatans, one of a host of indie bands that Mitchell championed across his time at BBC Radio 2, Absolute Radio and more, have led tributes to the DJ.

“Pete collapsed whilst out walking near his home in Stockport,” family friend Jo Houlcroft said in a statement confirming the DJ’s death.

“The cause of his death is still unknown but he was not thought to be displaying any signs of illness. He was knowledgeable and passionate about music of all genres, discovering and supporting many bands and was a huge part of the Manchester music scene.

“His wife Helen and two grown-up sons Adam and Sean are devastated by their loss.”

The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess led the tributes to the DJ, saying that he was “one of the first DJs to play and champion The Charlatans”.

“Always a pleasure to catch up with him, such fond memories of our times together. My thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends,” Burgess continued.

Oh man, so sad to hear that Pete Mitchell has died. He was a friend of ours for thirty years. One of the first DJs to play and champion The Charlatans. Always a pleasure to catch up with him, such fond memories of our times together. My thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends pic.twitter.com/EAIrcSuzIa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 13, 2020

New Order also paid tribute to the DJ, saying: “We’ll miss you.”

Rest easy, Pete Mitchell. We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9ngW8rS6uo — New Order (@neworder) March 13, 2020

Mitchell also presented on BBC Radio 6 Music for a time, and presenter Chris Hawkins said: “Pete Mitchell was not only a brilliant and passionate DJ but a really honest bloke and a lovely, supportive person.”

A Radio 2 statement added: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of the much respected music radio presenter Pete Mitchell.”

Other tributes have been coming in from bands that Mitchell championed across his time on the airwaves.

Doves wrote: “We’re So sorry to hear today of the passing of Pete Mitchell, what a lovely guy & a big champion of Manchester music, supported Doves from the start and also right back to our sub sub days some 30 years ago, he was a great laugh and a great broadcaster.”

We’re So sorry to hear today of the passing of Pete Mitchell,what a lovely guy & a big champion of Manchester music ,supported Doves from the start and also right back to our sub sub days some 30 years ago ,he was a great laugh and a great broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/rp7JTEYNB8 — Doves (@dovesmusicblog) March 13, 2020