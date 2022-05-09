The Charlatans announce 2022 Australia and New Zealand shows

The Charlatans have announced they will embark on a run of Australian and New Zealand shows later this year to mark their 32nd anniversary.

They’ll be making the trip down this October for six shows, kicking off with one show in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday 6. They’ll then head to Australia, playing Sydney on Saturday 8, continuing through Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before wrapping up in Perth on Saturday 15.

The band will play a number of songs from across their career, with ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘Jesus Hairdo’, ‘Can’t Get Out Of Bed’, ‘One To Another’, ‘Love is The Key’, ‘Blackened Blue Eyes’ and more appearing on their setlist. Tickets for the shows go on sale Wednesday May 11 at 12pm local time, and will be available to purchase here.

The band had intended to celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2020, but were unable to tour due to COVID-19. Instead, they embarked on their rescheduled ‘A Head Full Of Ideas 31st Anniversary Best Of Tour’ last year, playing shows in the UK and Ireland.

Unfortunately, they were forced to again reschedule shows after members of the crew contracted COVID.

The band’s last album ‘Different Days’ was released in 2017, with frontman Tim Burgess saying last March that the outfit would be getting back in the studio once lockdowns were lifted. The singer also released his own solo music throughout 2020 and 2021, including the LP ‘I Love The New Sky’, and EP ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’.

During lockdown, Burgess also launched Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, a series where fans could join Burgess in listening to an album, often chatting to the creator of the record during a Zoom afterwards. Throughout the series, these have included chats with ex-Oasis members Bonehead and Liam Gallagher, Blur drummer David Rowntree, and members of Franz Ferdinand.

The series has continued post-lockdowns, with Blossoms‘ ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ set for tonight’s (May 9) instalment.

The Charlatan’s 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 6 — Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 8 — Sydney, Manning Bar

Tuesday 11 — Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 13 — Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 14 — Melbourne, The Croxton

Saturday 15 — Perth, Rosemount Hotel