The Charlatans announce 2023 UK winter tour

The Charlatans have announced a massive 2023 UK headline tour that kicks off in November. Check out the full dates below.

Commencing on November 24 in Newcastle, the British indie giants will also play shows at Sheffield, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Wolverhampton. The tour will wrap up on December 10 in Nottingham.

The band, made up of Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers, have recently released a career-spanning vinyl box collection titled ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’. Their back catalogue includes songs such as ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘Weirdo’, ‘Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over’, ‘One to Another’, ‘How High’ and ‘North Country Boy’. Their latest full-length LP was 2017’s ‘Different Days’.

Advertisement

An exclusive pre-sale is available for fans who sign up to the band’s mailing list. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday June 7 at 10am. General sale will begin on Friday June 9 at 10am. Visit here for tickets and more information.

A pair of guest list places and a signed setlist up for grabs for each show.

Share the poster, include #TimsTicketGiveaway and let us know which gig you’d like to go to. Winners picked at random 9.30am tomorrow (Wednesday). Sound good? Course it does 🙌 pic.twitter.com/I5Jd6THmwa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 6, 2023

The Charlatans 2023 UK winter tour dates are:

November

24 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

25 – Glasgow, Barrowland

28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

29 – Bristol, O2 Academy

December

1 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

2 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

3 – Leeds, O2 Academy

5 – Liverpool, Uni The Mountford Hall

7 – London, Troxy

8 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

In other news, the band will perform at Y Not and Victorious Festivals alongside a co-headline show at Halifax Piece Hall with Johnny Marr.

Advertisement

“Yorkshire crowds have always been among our warmest and loudest supporters and we cannot wait to play for them again alongside our good friend Johnny Marr,” frontman Tim Burgess said.

“I’ve played some truly memorable gigs in Yorkshire and I can’t wait for another unforgettable night in Halifax on August 26,” Marr added.