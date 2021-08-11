The Charlatans announce free Manchester show for NHS workers

The Charlatans have announced details of a free Manchester show that they’ll play for NHS workers later this year.

The Manchester veterans will play the gig ahead of their rescheduled UK and Ireland tour, which will kick off in Belfast on November 22.

The show will take place at Gorilla in Manchester on November 15, with entry to the gig set to be free for all NHS staff.

Ticket applications will open on October 1, with further details set to be announced soon.

November 15th

8pm@thecharlatans will be playing at free show for NHS workers at @thisisgorilla in Manchester Passes will be available on October 1st, with more details incoming. There will be two pairs of tickets for winners of a raffle raising funds for @BrainTumourOrg pic.twitter.com/Xe2NM1FrI8 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 11, 2021

“It’s been a testing couple of years for everyone and we just wanted to say thank you to as many of our amazing NHS staff as we can. We can’t wait to get out there and play for them,” frontman Tim Burgess said in a statement.

The Charlatans have also today (August 11) shared a new remix of their 1997 single ‘Tellin’ Stories’, which has been reworked by The Go! Team. You can hear it below.

You can see The Charlatans’ upcoming tour dates below, and grab any remaining tickets here.

November

15 – Manchester, Gorilla [Free NHS show]

22 – Belfast, Limelight

23 – Dublin, Olympia

25 – Wrexham, William Aston Hall

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

29 – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

30 – Bournemouth, Academy

December

2 – Oxford, O2 Academy

3 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

8 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

9 – Newcastle, City Hall

10 – London, O2 Brixton Academy

16 – Nottingham, Rock City

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

20 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Tim Burgess recently announced details of his Vinyl Adventures Record Fair, which is aiming to return later this year.