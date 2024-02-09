The Charlatans, Mary Wallopers, Futureheads and more join massive line-up for The Libertines’ Brighton Beach gig

The Libertines have revealed which artists will be joining them for their upcoming Brighton show – with The Charlatans, The Mary Wallopers and more added to the line-up. Find ticket details below.

The announcement comes just one day after the indie heavyweights announced their headline slot at the On The Beach 2024. Organised in association with Radio X and set to take place on July 28, the set is part of two weekends of gigs that will take place on Brighton beach; The Kooks have already been confirmed to play the weekend prior (Sunday, July 21).

“Well, hello there Brighton Beach!” they wrote in the caption, sharing a clip of Pete Doherty and Carl Barat enjoying the local sights as ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ played in the background.

Now, the remainder of artists set to take to the stage on July 28 have been shared, with support coming from The Charlatans. Fronted by Tim Burgess, the live show will follow their recent UK tour last winter, and will arrive following their huge UK shows that they will co-headline with Johnny Marr.

Ireland-based folk-rock group The Mary Wallopers have also been added to the bill, following on from their run of festival slots around the UK last summer and in light of their second album ‘Irish Rock & Roll’ back in October.

The rest of the line-up is comprised of London-based band The Big Moon, who shared their third album ‘Here Is Everything’ back in 2022, UK post-punk group The Futureheads, who will be celebrating 10 years since their self-titled debut album, and local shoegaze and Britpop band Chappaqua Wrestling.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (February 14) at 10am GMT and will be available here. You can also visit here for pre-sale access.

The headline slot in Brighton comes in light of Doherty and Co. gearing up to share their highly anticipated album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’ on March 8.

The band first shared news of the LP – which is the long-mooted follow-up to 2015’s ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth’ – back in October, and dropped the lead single ‘Run Run Run’.

At the time, Doherty and Barat also spoke to NME about what fans can expect from the new material, saying: “All we want to do is write beautiful songs. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do, but we got distracted – mostly by ourselves… This is the album we’re proud of.”