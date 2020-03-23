The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has pledged to reserve all future guestlist spots at future shows to NHS staff.

It comes as a gesture of support amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, which is seeing huge strain be put on care services across the UK.

“I get an allowance for a decent number of guests at each show that we play,” Burgess wrote on Twitter. “If/ when my tour gets re-scheduled, all the guestlist places will be set aside for NHS staff.

He added: “Now, I know that’s not much with everything that’s going on right now but I’m trying to feel more useful.”

Burgess was set to head out on tour on May 1 on an intimate UK run in support of his upcoming album ‘I Love The New Sky’. The small gigs were set to run throughout May and June, including a London date at Oslo (June 18).

Yesterday, Burgess announced that he was launching a weekday album listening party featuring contributions from the brains behind some of Britpop and British indie’s most celebrated records.

Every day this week at 10pm (GMT), Burgess will host a playback of classic Britpop albums. Burgess kicks things off tonight (March 23) with a listening party for The Charlatans’ debut album ‘Some Friendly’ (1990).

10pm.

Weekdays.

Album listening parties.

Mon: Some Friendly – tweets by me

Tues: Franz Ferdinand – tweets by @Franz_Ferdinand

Weds: Parklife – with @DaveRowntree

Thursday: Going Blank Again – @Andybebop & @doctorloz

Fri: Definitely Maybe – with @BoneheadsPage & Liam. pic.twitter.com/GqNqedFeqv — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 22, 2020

On Wednesday (March 25), Blur drummer Dave Rowntree will hop on board to run through ‘Parklife’, with the series ending on Friday (March 27) with Burgess, Liam Gallagher and Bonehead talking all things ‘Definitely Maybe’.

The new listening parties are the latest in a long list of initiatives by musicians to keep people entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Artists including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios, while The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios.